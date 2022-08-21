Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GPI opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

