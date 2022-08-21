Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HALL opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

