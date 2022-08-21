Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $47.97 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $47.97 or 0.00224916 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,466 coins and its circulating supply is 680,393 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

