Hashgard Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $388,624.97 and approximately $29,741.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,495.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00095028 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

