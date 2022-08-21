Head-To-Head Comparison: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.32 -$1.01 billion ($2.62) -1.63 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.68 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -2.04

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dingdong (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -15.40% -444.71% -38.22% Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 2 0 2.33 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Kidpik.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

