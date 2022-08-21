Head-To-Head Comparison: Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Newmark Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Newmark Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmark Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newmark Group and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.30%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Newmark Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and Douglas Elliman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.68 $750.73 million $1.63 6.80 Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.35 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 10.19% 30.07% 9.86% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmark Group beats Douglas Elliman on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

