Head to Head Survey: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $255.72 million 0.12 -$1.78 million ($0.06) -22.66 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.02 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -15.16

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 12 8 0 2.27

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.99%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -0.55% 5.71% 2.38% Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60%

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats SPAR Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery and drug, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

