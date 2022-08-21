Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. CL King reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

HELE traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.53. The stock had a trading volume of 265,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.39.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

