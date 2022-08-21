HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Down 0.3 %

HelloFresh stock opened at €28.14 ($28.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.