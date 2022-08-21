Heritage Trust Co Buys 1,816 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 1,510,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.