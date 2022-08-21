Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in American Express by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $15,763,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in American Express by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,050. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

