Heritage Trust Co Has $13.15 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.32. 2,257,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.