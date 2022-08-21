Heritage Trust Co Has $4.72 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,441,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,219 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 74.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. 6,264,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,791. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

