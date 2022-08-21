Heritage Trust Co Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. 2,110,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

