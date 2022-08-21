Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,156 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,425,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187,024. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

