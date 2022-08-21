Heritage Trust Co Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,147. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.