Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.52. 2,082,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.29. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

