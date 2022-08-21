Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.
MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
