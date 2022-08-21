HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$0.84 Average PT from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Stock Down 8.3 %

HEXO stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.