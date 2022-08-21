Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,914,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418,185 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.07% of Honeywell International worth $4,069,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.85 and a 200 day moving average of $190.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

