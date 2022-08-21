Hoo Token Price Reaches $0.53 (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $43.53 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
