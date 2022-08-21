HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HUBS opened at $351.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.28.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

