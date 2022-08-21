HUNT (HUNT) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $47.27 million and $3.18 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00100069 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

