Huobi Token Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00020608 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $670.52 million and $11.03 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00101029 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.