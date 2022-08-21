HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.12.

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

