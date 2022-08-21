Idea Chain Coin Price Hits $0.0080 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $274,410.76 and approximately $27,294.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,413.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.