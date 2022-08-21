Ideaology Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $408,966.62 and approximately $198,456.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,456.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094976 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.