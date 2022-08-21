IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $38,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.44. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

