IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.44. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

