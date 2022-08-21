Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.92.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Shares of ITW opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.47 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Stories
