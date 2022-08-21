IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,575 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($19.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,229 ($14.85) on Friday. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,575.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

