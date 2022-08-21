International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. 3,155,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,791. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

