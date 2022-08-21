Inverse Finance (INV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $98.77 or 0.00463149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00218677 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008000 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

