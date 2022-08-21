IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.