IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, IRON Titanium Token has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. IRON Titanium Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $45,261.00 worth of IRON Titanium Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRON Titanium Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,486.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00127464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096237 BTC.

IRON Titanium Token Profile

IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. IRON Titanium Token’s official Twitter account is @TitanSwapOrg.

Buying and Selling IRON Titanium Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

