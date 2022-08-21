iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,221,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 10.71% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $640,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 325,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,759. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

