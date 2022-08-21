iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $874,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IEFA opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

