iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,093,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,005,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

