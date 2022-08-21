iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 18.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $911,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $46.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.