iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.05% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $107.61. 41,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $123.93.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

