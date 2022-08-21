iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $181,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,062,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 65,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 1,256,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

