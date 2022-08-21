iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,826,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $75.86. 2,603,398 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

