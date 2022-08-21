iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 27.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.36. 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

