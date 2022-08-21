iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $149.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.