Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

