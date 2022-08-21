Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 9th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

