Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 89.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 220.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

