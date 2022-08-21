Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

FISV opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

