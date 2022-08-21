Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

