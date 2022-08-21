Jag Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 134,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $549,574,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHW opened at $244.58 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day moving average is $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

